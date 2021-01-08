LAHORE: An investigation into assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has revealed that he owns “benami” shares in a firm.

Sources told ARY News that the former foreign minister, who is under the NAB custody on a 14-day physical remand, had got the firm registered in the name of his employee Tariq Mir, who owns 50 per cent shares in it while the remainder are owned by Musrat Khawaja.

Also Read: NAB unearths 48 benami bank accounts of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

They said millions of rupees worth of transactions were made into Tariq’s bank account over nine years.

A cumulative sum of Rs507 million was deposited into the firm’s account between 2009 and 2018, the sources said, adding the company is involved in the rice export business.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif handed over to NAB on physical remand

They said Khawaja Asif will be investigated in front of Tariq Mir and questioned about why and who made these deposits into the company’s account. The employee can be arrested over non-cooperation with the national graft watchdog, they added.

Comments

comments