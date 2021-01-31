Offices of Khawaja Asif’s alleged housing colony demolished in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Taking action against alleged housing colony of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Asif, the local administration on Sunday demolished its offices in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

A heavy contingent of police along with the local administration reached the area to demolish the booking offices of the housing colony. On the occasion, the enraged PML-N workers exchanged hot words with the police.

Former Mayor Sialkot, Tauheed Akhtar alleged that they are being politically victimized and added that they were even not allowed to take out Rs63mn in their offices before the demolition.

Last week, district Administration Lahore retrieved 38 kanals of state land allegedly illegally occupied by PML-N’s Khokhar brothers.

Sources had said the administration launched an anti-encroachment operation near Expo Centre and recovered the government land from illegal occupation. The value of the retrieved land is estimated at around Rs1.5 billion.

The Khokhar brothers had fraudulently encroached upon the land and were served notices prior to the operation, the sources said.

The additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Lahore and SSP Operations monitored the anti-encroachment operation.

