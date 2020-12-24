NAB expands probe against PML-N’s Saiful Malook Khokhar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter has expanded the scope of investigation against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saiful Malook Khokhar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog summoned records from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as well as sought particulars of PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar from Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other banks.

Moreover, the investigators have asked patwarkhanas and revenue department to provide details of his properties besides writing a letter to seek relevant records from deputy commissioners of 36 districts of Punjab, sources added.

Read: ACE calls up PML-N lawmaker to probe into corruption charges

The administrations of private societies have also been contacted to collect records of assets belonging to Khokhar and his family members.

Earlier, the NAB chairman had approved launching an investigation into graft allegation against PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar after receiving complaints regarding his assets beyond known sources of income.

Comments

comments