Iqama case: Khawaja Asif likely to appear before NAB investigators

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif is likely to appear before the investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Iqama case today, ARY News reported.

The NAB investigators summoned Khawaja Asif on 11:00 am today at the bureau’s office in Lahore in Iqama case. Moreover, Ilyas Salman was also summoned by the joint investigation team along with managing director (MD) of the company.

The NAB call-up notice stated that Asif was asked to submit its income records including salary besides the submission of job application and Iqama agreement. He will also be questioned for the expiry period of his Iqama.

Read: Inquiry launched against Khawaja Asif’s wife, son in Sialkot Housing Scheme scandal

It is noteworthy that Khawaja Asif is already facing a NAB probe for allegedly illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot. He has been asked to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 2 also launched another inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif and others over alleged suspicious transactions.

Sources said the corruption watchdog launched the probe on the basis of a complaint regarding suspicious transactions under the garb of export of rice against a firm, Tariq Mir & Co, reportedly owned by the former federal minister.

