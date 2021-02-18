Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand until March 2 in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported.

The accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case pertains to the assets beyond income against PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif. The accused was not produced before the court due to his medical condition.

The jail authorities submitted the medical report of Khawaja Asif stating that the PML-N leader is currently hospitalized due to the operation of his eyes.

Therefore he cannot be produced before the court today. The court later extended his judicial remand until March 2.

According to the latest progress made in assets beyond income case against Asif, four witnesses have recorded their statements to the anti-corruption watchdog.

Read more: Khawaja Asif shifted to Lahore hospital for eye check-up

According to NAB, a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to the bank account of Khawaja Asif following the orders of senior officers.

It stated that the nephew of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by his paternal uncle.

A senior political worker Rana Abdul Waheed had submitted Rs30 million to Asif’s account and told the NAB that the money was given to him by Asif.

Another political activist Sarmad Ijaz had withdrawn Rs5 million from Asif’s bank account and handed him over the money.

