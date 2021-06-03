Court extends Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand in assets case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Asif in assets beyond income case.

The hearing was presided over by the duty judge of the accountability court, Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed as the judge of AC court no 2, hearing the case has been transferred.

The court after extending Asif’s judicial remand until June 17, adjourned the case.

On Wednesday, a Lahore High Court (LHC) judge had refused to hear a petition moved by PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif seeking post-arrest bail in an assets case.

Judge Asjad Javed Ghural, a member of the division bench that was to take up the petition, recused himself from the case, after which the matter was referred to the LHC chief justice to fix it before another bench for hearing.

Read more: LHC judge declines to hear Khawaja Asif bail plea

Assets case

The anti-graft watchdog accused that a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to the bank account of Khawaja Asif following the orders of senior officers.

It stated that the nephew of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by his paternal uncle.

A senior political worker Rana Abdul Waheed had submitted Rs30 million to Asif’s account and told the NAB that the money was given to him by Asif.

Another political activist Sarmad Ijaz had withdrawn Rs5 million from Asif’s bank account and handed him over the money.

The documents stated that Asif had failed to respond to the NAB’s query regarding the money from where it was earned.

Comments

comments