LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Tuesday refused to hear a petition moved by PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif seeking post-arrest bail in an assets case.

Judge Asjad Javed Ghural, a member of the division bench that was to take up the petition, recused himself from the case, after which the matter was referred to the LHC chief justice to fix it before another bench for hearing.

He refused to hear the case over the petitioner’s lawyers issuing statements against him.

Asif through his counsel Barrister Haider Rasul Mirza filed the petition which stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him from Islamabad last year on December 29.

He contended that the corruption watchdog apprehended him despite the fact that he had provided it all the relevant records regarding his assets. Besides, the same record is also available with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Khawaja Asif pleaded with the bench to order his release on bail.

In its reply, NAB opposed the bail plea stating the corruption watchdog launched an assets beyond means inquiry against him as his assets do not match with his income.

NAB further said that he failed to give satisfactory replies when grilled by it. The bureau has pleaded with the court to reject the plea of the PML-N leader as an investigation against him is still underway.

