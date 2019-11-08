ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif announced on Friday to table no-confidence move against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, ARY News reported.

“Have patience Elections will take place on our demand soon”, Khawaja Asif said while speaking on the floor of the House.

He criticized the incumbent government for making a mockery of legislation in yesterday’s National Assembly session and regretted that their microphones were muted during speeches.

Turning his cannons towards the deputy speaker NA, Khawaja Asif said stay orders have suddenly become ‘Halal’ for those who were criticizing them in the past.

He claimed that Qasim Suri passed 11 ordinances in no-time by neglecting the rules of the procedure. The PML-N stalwart said they will knock the doors of the Supreme Court if denied delivery of justice.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Assembly on had passed 11 bills presented by the government despite the opposition’s protest.

Session of National Assembly was held at Parliament House in Islamabad with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair.

Comments

comments