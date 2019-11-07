NA passes 11 bills amid ruckus by opposition

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed 11 bills presented by the government despite the opposition’s protest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Session of National Assembly was held at Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair

A record number of 13 ordinances were presented during today’s NA proceedings out of which nine were approved as bills.

The bills which were passed by NA include, “The Medical Tribunal Bill, 2019”, “The Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, 2019”, “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019” and “The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill, 2019,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The following bills pertaining to various ordinances were also passed by the House. They are: “Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, Bill 2019”, “Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, Bill 2019”, “Benami Transactions (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, Bill 2019″, ” Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Ordinance, Bill 2019″, “National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, Bill 2019” , “Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, Bill 2019” and “Whistle-Blowers Protection and Vigilance Commission Ordinance Bill 2019.”

The House offered fateha for the departed souls of relatives of various parliamentarians and those, who martyred in Indian firing along the Line of Control.

The House was adjourned to meet again at 11:00 am tomorrow.

Opposition to table no-confidence motion against NA deputy speaker

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif, while addressing media outside the Parliament House in Islamabad has announced that opposition parties have decided to table no-trust motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Khawaja Asif also criticized the incumbent government for making a mockery of legislation in today’s National Assembly proceedings.

The PML-N leader has asked the federal government to make the metro bus service functional in twin cities to facilitate citizens.

“After getting failed to run Metro Bus service in Peshawar, now they have closed down Metro Bus Service of Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad,” he added.

Comments

comments