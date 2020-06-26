Khawaja Asif skips NAB appearance, gets fresh summon

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday served a fresh summon on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif after he failed to turn up in the Sialkot housing society case today.

The anti-graft watchdog directed him to appear on July 3 along with relevant documents.

A lawyer appeared before the bureau on behalf of the PML-N leader stating that his client can’t appear today because he will be attending a post-budget session in the National Assembly. He submitted the relevant documents to the NAB.

He said Khawaja Muhammad Asif will appear before the bureau after the ongoing budget session.

The former federal minister has been accused of illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot. He is required to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.

Last year in March, he was summoned by the NAB to record his statement in connection with its probe into a complaint against him for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of the assets he owns in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB had approved an inquiry against him last year.

