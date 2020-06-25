NAB returns Rs4 bn to Double Shah scam victims: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that they had returned Rs 4 billion to affectees in the Double Shah scam case, ARY NEWS reported.

“NAB believes in transparency and supremacy of the law,” said Javed Iqbal while announcing that they recovered Rs 1.2 billion out of Rs 1.9 billion from a co-accused in the case, namely Tasawar Gillani.

Those who earn money by defrauding the public should know that they would go empty-handed in the grave, said the NAB chairman.

He further said that the NAB would also conclude cases against private housing societies soon and bring the culprits who looted masses to justice.

Javed Iqbal also asked the concerned regulators to take stern action against fake and unregistered societies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given the approval to initiate a series of investigations and inquiries against various officials including former lawmakers on Monday.

The members of the executive board in a meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal approved three investigations and five inquiries against the various officials.

The anti-corruption watchdog has approved three investigations against former Punjab Assembly lawmakers Peer Khizer Hayat, Ahmed Khan Baloch and Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani.

The bureau also approved five inquires against former lawmaker Muhammad Naeem Anwar, Muhammad Saleem Khalid, Tahir Basharat Cheema Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Doctor Fazal Karim former EDO Health Khanewal and others.

