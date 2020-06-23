NAB okays investigations against former lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given the approval to initiate a series of investigations and inquiries against various officials including former lawmakers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The members of the executive board in a meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal approved three investigations and five inquiries against the various officials.

The anti-corruption watchdog has approved three investigations against former Punjab Assembly lawmakers Peer Khizer Hayat, Ahmed Khan Baloch and Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani.

The bureau also approved five inquires against former lawmaker Muhammad Naeem Anwar, Muhammad Saleem Khalid, Tahir Basharat Cheema Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Doctor Fazal Karim former EDO Health Khanewal and others.

Earlier on June 9, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved an inquiry against former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiani.

The decision to initiate the inquiry against Mr Kiani was taken in NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM), presided over by bureau’s chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to a NAB official, the fresh inquiry against opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), related to alleged corruption and sudden hike in medicine prices back in 2019.

