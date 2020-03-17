Corruption reference: SC grants bail to Khawaja brothers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing corruption reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the SC, comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the bail plea of Khawaja brothers.

The apex court approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two surety bonds worth Rs 3 million each.

Khawaja brothers moved SC after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected their bail in corruption case.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people have recorded their statements against Saad and Salman Rafique, according to the reference.

