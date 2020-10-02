Khawaja brothers appear before NAB court in Paragon case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore conducted the hearing of the Paragon Housing Society case against Khawaja brothers today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan heard the corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique. The Khawaja brothers appeared in the hearing.

A witness, Abdul Ghafoor Patwari, recorded his statement before the court during the hearing.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till October 14 and summoned more witnesses in the case in the next hearing.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

