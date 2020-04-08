LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday exempted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique from a court appearance in Paragon Housing Society case amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Jawadul Hassan conducted proceedings into the Paragon Housing Society case. Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the court for proceedings while the accountability court accepted the exemption plea of Khwaja Saad Rafique from court appearance in the Paragon Housing scam case due to COVID-19 spread.

“I cannot appear before the court due to critical situation after the virus outbreak,” said Saad Rafique in an exemption plea.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 21 and summoned Qaiser Amin Butt in the next hearing.

It may be noted that Supreme Court last month had granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing corruption reference.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja saad rafique, Khawaja salman rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

