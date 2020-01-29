Production orders for Shahid Khaqan, Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal issued

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday issued production orders of four members of national assembly (MNAs) belonging to different political parties, ARY News reported.

The MNAs whose production orders were issued include Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Khurshid Shah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique are in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for the investigation of corruption references against them.

It must be noted that President Arif has summoned the session of the National Assembly on January 30, according to a notification issued by the NA secretariat.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release.

