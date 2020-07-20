SC releases written order regarding bail granted to Khawaja brothers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has released the written order regarding the bail of Khawaja brothers, stating that the anti-corruption watchdog had failed to prove their connection with the Paragon company and it was an unlawful act to keep them under arrest, ARY News reported on Monday.

In its 87-page written verdict by Justice Maqbool Baqir, the apex court said that it was an unfortunate fact that the people of Pakistan were not getting their constitutional rights despite the formation of the country since 72 years and its constitution since 47 years.

It also condemned the tradition of intolerance, nepotism, bullying and false pride, whereas, corruption gets roots in Pakistani society.

The apex court stated that Khawaja brothers have apparently not involved in a crime which needs a trial by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as the institution failed to prove their connections with the housing company.

It added that it was also an illegal move to keep them under custody by NAB, therefore, the citizens should not be deprived of their rights.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing corruption reference.

A three-member bench of the SC, comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar had heard the bail plea of Khawaja brothers. The apex court had approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two surety bonds worth Rs 3 million each.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people have recorded their statements against Saad and Salman Rafique, according to the reference.

