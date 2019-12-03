KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hassan on Tuesday said his political party supports the restoration of student unions from the very first day, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan credited in his statement to media that student union for establishing MQM-P’s bases to MQM-P in the national politics. He urged the restoration of student unions in the educational institutions in the interest of the country and democracy.

He said that MQM-P included in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government on some conditions and the party’s Rabita Committee members had informed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi regarding its objections.

Hassan complained that the population was counted less than 50 per cent in the constituencies where PTI representatives won the polls in Karachi. He added that MQM-P is standing firm on its agreement and Sindh citizens. The politician said that Qureshi had been apprised with concerns of the MQM-P besides telling him for not making any progress on the agreement.

Earlier on December 1, a meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members had taken place where Shah Mehmood Qureshi headed the government contingent.

According to details the foreign minister met their ally in Sindh, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and took them into confidence on government’s decision making with regards to the current political ongoings.

The topics underlined in the meeting were implementation on the memorandum between the government and MQM, local bodies and enforcement of article 140-A.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other parties from Sindh in the centre as well as the opposition, will take place on December 5 in Islamabad.

