ISLAMABAD: PPP MNA and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah claimed on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan knew in advance that PTI leader Aleem Khan will get bail after 100 days.

“Aleem Khan’s release from prison has exposed an unholy alliance between Imran Khan and the NAB,” he said while talking to the media here. “Aleem got bail after 100 days because of the alliance,” he added.

The PPP leader claimed the prime minister was told that Aleem was kept behind the bars to lower pressure. “If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won’t get justice, then who will?”

“Why has [former Sindh information minister] Sharjeel Memon not been granted bail for the past two years,” he questioned.

Shah said a total of 55 prosecution witnesses have been listed to testify against Memon, adding of the total, a mere five witnesses have recorded their testimony over the past two years.

“It appears that it may take [NAB court] 10 years to record all the depositions,” he lamented and added the corruption watchdog’s “vindictive” actions against opposition politicians have been exposed completely.

Slamming the ruling party over rising inflation and price hike, the PPP leader was of the view that the people are silent because of Ramazan.

He said he had never seen the PTI government so nervous over opposition parties’ gathering at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Iftar dinner.

