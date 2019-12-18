Khursheed Shah released from NAB detention in assets case

SUKKUR: People’s Party’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah was released from NAB detention of three months on Wednesday after accountability court granted him bail yesterday in assets beyond means reference, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the decision of his release in Sindh High Court.

Shah could not be released yesterday as his release orders were not issued due to end of the working hours of court. As the accountability court judge Ameer Ali Mahesar went on leave today, Khursheed Shah reached the District and Sessions Judge Sukkur’s court in an ambulance to submit surety bond of a bail amount of Rs five million. The court issued release order of Shah after he deposited the surety bond.

It is to be mentioned here that the PPP leader has been admitted at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur due to heart ailment.

Khursheed Shah talking to media here said that he had cooperated in the NAB inquiry and will continue to do so in future. He said he will fight his case with legal means.

Moreover, the NAB has challenged release of Khursheed Shah on bail by the accountability court Sukkur in assets case in the Sindh High Court.

The bureau in its petition termed the decision of the court as unlawful and pleaded the high court to declare the decision as void.

The accountability court yesterday granted bail to Shah after NAB failed to file reference against him after after a detention period of 90 days.

The accountability bureau had pleaded to the court for extension of judicial remand for 15 days but the court while denying its plea granted bail to the PPP leader.

