Khusro Bakhtiar inaugurates 300MW coal power plant in Gwadar

GWADAR: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar inaugurated the 300 Megawatt coal power plant in Gwadar, ARY News reported on Monday.

Vice Chairman National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Ning Jizhe, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, senior officials and Chinese delegation members were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning said that benefits of CPEC are being reaped as various projects under this monumental framework are being completed or nearing completion.

He stated that the incumbent government has speedup the pace of CPEC projects which is evident from the inauguration of this coal power plant. He expressed confidence that the implementation of CPEC projects will be fast-tracked in the coming days.

Later on, the meeting between Minister for Planning and Vice Chairman NDRC was held to discuss special incentives package for investment in Gwadar. VC NDRC expressed pleasure at the proposed package and hoped that it will enhance investment in Gwadar city which will benefit the people of the area.

A donation ceremony was held in Gwadar wherein 4000 solar energy facilities and 700 school uniforms were donated by China.

Appreciating the donations, Khusro Bakhtiar noted that the provision of 4000 solar household units will ensure the provision of electricity to Gwadar.

On the occasion, unveiling ceremonies of China-Pakistan Government Faqeer Colony Middle School Expansion Project and Gwadar Port Authority Commercial Complex project were also held.

During the visit, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister for Planning, VC NDRC and Chinese members’ delegation visited the sites of different projects being executed under the CPEC framework including Gwadar North Free Zone Phase-II, Gwadar International Airport and East Bay Expressway.

