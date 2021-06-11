KHUZDAR: At least 18 persons were killed and 30 were injured as a passenger bus overturned in Khuzdar, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Balochistan Levies, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Khuzdar from Larkana, where it was overturned at Bhalonk area of Khuzdar.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.

