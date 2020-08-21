KP decides to transform small dams into picnic points

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government has decided to transform small dams into picnic points, ARY News reported on Friday.

In this context, the government has begun to transform five dams into picnic points for the masses initially.The step is being taken to boost tourism industry in the country.

As per details, Kundar Dam in Swabi, Jalozai Dam Nowshera, Thand Dam Kohat, Chattri Dam Haripur and Jhangra Dam Abbottabad are being made as picnic points.

Facilities of parking, restaurants, open cooking, solar system, spot fishing and others will be provided to the visitors at the aforementioned sites.

Earlier on August 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting on reviving tourism sector in the country, where it was decided to form coordination committee and remove all encroachments from tourist spots.

The prime minister while chairing the meeting had decided to form a coordination committee under the chair of his Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Zulfi Bukhari for promoting tourism in the country.

The committee would meet after every week and would further brief Prime Minister Imran Khan over the progress made on the development of tourism in the country after every 14 days.

