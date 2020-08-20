Govt committed to transform KP into tourism hub: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed commitment to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a tourism hub, ARY News reported.

Talking to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who called on him at his office in Islamabad, PM Imran lauded the steps taken by the provincial government to boost tourism. He felicitated the chief minister over launching Sehat Sahulat Programme for entire KP residents.

During the meeting, CM Mahmood Khan briefed the prime minister on ongoing development projects in the province. Matters of mutual interest and other provincial issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on August 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting on reviving tourism sector in the country, where it was decided to form coordination committee and remove all encroachments from tourist spots.

The prime minister while chairing the meeting had decided to form a coordination committee under the chair of his Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Zulfi Bukhari for promoting tourism in the country.

The committee would meet after every week and would further brief Prime Minister Imran Khan over the progress made on the development of tourism in the country after every 14 days.

