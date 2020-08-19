PM Imran Khan forms coordination committee to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting on reviving tourism sector in the country, where it was decided to form coordination committee and remove all encroachments from tourist spots, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister while chairing the meeting decided to form a coordination committee under the chair of his Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Zulfi Bukhari for promoting tourism in the country.

The committee would meet after every week and would further brief Prime Minister Imran Khan over the progress made on the development of tourism in the country after every 14 days.

It was also decided to remove encroachment from all tourists spots in the country as the premier directed the provinces to take adequate measures in this regard.

Speaking during the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country needs to divert attention towards tourism and bring forward its real potential.

“We have to improve the situation at tourists spots across the country,” he said adding that these places would promote the culture and traditions of the country locally and internationally.

We will be providing improved facilities to tourists at these spots, the prime minister said as such activity would improve economic activity and generate employment opportunities for locals.

The prime minister also directed the concerned authorities to properly utilize government infrastructure for promoting tourism in the country and stressed upon the need to effectively utilize historical places, governor houses and guests houses for the purpose.

