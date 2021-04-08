Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s COVID positivity rate reaches 12.3%

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday said, the province has reported 1,018 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours at the positivity rate of 12.3pc, ARY News reported.

Jhagra in his tweet said, as many as 1,018 coronavirus cases were reported during past 24 hours, while the positivity rate of the cases was recorded at 20pc in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakhtunkhwa’s covid figures from yesterday. 1018 new positive cases; 12.3% positivity. 5 districts with 20%+ (Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Lower Dir); 9 more districts with 10%+ positivity. Overall positivity stable but still very high. Almost 2x HDU beds in use Vs 2nd wave. pic.twitter.com/fJAzE0Emmk — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 8, 2021

“Overall positivity stable but still very high,” he added.

Overall, coronavirus has claimed 98 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,124.

Read more: 98 coronavirus deaths, 5,329 new cases reported in 24 hours: NCOC

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives and 5,329 fresh infections were reported during the period.

