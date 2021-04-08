Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s COVID positivity rate reaches 12.3%

khyber pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday said, the province has reported 1,018 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours at the positivity rate of 12.3pc, ARY News reported. 

Jhagra in his tweet said, as many as 1,018 coronavirus cases were reported during past 24 hours, while the positivity rate of the cases was recorded at 20pc in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Overall positivity stable but still very high,” he added.

Overall, coronavirus has claimed 98 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,124.

Read more: 98 coronavirus deaths, 5,329 new cases reported in 24 hours: NCOC

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives and 5,329 fresh infections were reported during the period.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Sindh cops above 50 told to register for Covid vaccination

Health

India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases

Must Read

Court wants NAB to file reference against Asif at the earliest

International

Major powers meet separately with US, Iran on nuclear deal

[X] Close