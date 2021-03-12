Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 305 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PESHAWAR: At least nine more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,147 in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 305 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 75,357.

There are currently 2,850 active cases of the disease in the province. However, 70,360 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province, read the statistics.

