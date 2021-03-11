Nine more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least nine more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,138 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 330 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded 53 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,377.

The COVID-19 has claimed 53 more lives and 2,258 fresh infections were reported during the said period. The total count of active cases is 17,628.

Read More: HEC decides to close Peshawar colleges after spike in COVID-19 cases

Earlier today, Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had decided to shut all the colleges and universities situated in Peshawar city from 15th of March.

According to a statement issued by the HEC, all the public and private colleges and universities located in the limits of Peshawar would remain closed from March 15 to March 28. However, management and teaching staff would remain present at their concerned institution during the period, read the statement.

