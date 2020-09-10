Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt gives 60 days to NGOs for registration

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has given six months to all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for registration, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a notification issued by the KP government, the NGOs working in the provinces have been directed to get their registration within 180 days under the Social Welfare Act 2019.

The notification has been sent to all concerned departments.

Earlier on November 17, last year, Sindh government had decided to suspend the registration of 2500 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) out of 10,500, citing sources.

Read more: Sindh likely to suspend registration of 2500 NGOs: sources

Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, the secretary of Sindh social welfare department had said that only 4000 NGOs are working and not a single organisation has submitted its annual audit report. Shaikh had warned that the provincial government will take necessary action against the organisations.

He had added that the provincial authorities will start suspending the registration of NGOs from December.

Comments

comments