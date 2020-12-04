KP to recruit as many as 1,900 new lecturers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to recruit as many as 1,900 new lecturers.

The KP Finance Department has agreed to create such a large number of posts of lecturers (BPS-17) in various colleges of the province with effect from December 1, the department said in a letter written to the provincial Higher Education Commission (HEC) lately.

The new recruitment will cost the provincial kitty over Rs522 million during the current fiscal year.

Also Read: KP Govt recruits over 20,000 teachers to overcome shortage of staff

Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the KP government, reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of investing in humans will be fulfilled. A total of 1,900 teachers are being recruited at a college level, he added.

He said the government would ensure transparency and merit in the entire recruitment process.

Bangash said the provincial government will fulfill all promises made to the province’s youth under KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s leadership.

Comments

comments