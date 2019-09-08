KP Govt recruits over 20,000 teachers to overcome shortage of staff

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has recruited over twenty thousand teachers across the province to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in schools.

This was stated by Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Advisor said reforms are being introduced in the education sector to improve its performance and enhance literacy ratio in the province.

Earlier on August 27, Higher Education Commission (HEC) had imposed a ban on recruitments in all universities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province due to severe financial crisis.

The commission issued copies of the notification to all vice-chancellors (VCs) of the varsities which reasoned the occurrence of the financial crisis.

The notification also stated that the administration of the varsities will have to get no-objection certification (NOC) from HEC.

Earlier in May, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had stopped admissions to the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes in the University of Punjab.

The spokesperson for the Punjab University had said the decision to stop admissions was taken viewing lack of numbers of qualified teachers. The HEC had decided to stop admissions after visiting different faculties.

An order had been issued to stop admissions at 28 PhD and 33 MPhil programmes. PhD programmes have been stopped at Political Science, International Relations and Pakistan Studies. While, MPhil programmes have been stopped at Arts and Design, History, Chemistry and Mathematics.

2090 students were enrolled in 28 PhD programmes and 5598 students were enrolled in 33 MPhil programmes while 488 PhD faculty members were present for PhD and MPhil programmes.

