No compromise on ongoing development projects in KP: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai says no compromise will be made on the quality of ongoing development projects in the province.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the development of all backward areas of the province is among the top priorities of the present government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai has appealed public to join hand with the government to make Peshawar a clean and green city.

Read More: KP govt to establish shelter homes in five more districts

Planting a sapling under clean and green Pakistan campaign in Peshawar, he advised the public to use dustbins for wastes in the city.

The Minister said strict action will be taken against those who are throwing waste materials at public places.

Earlier on August 9, Shahram Khan Tarakai today launched a special cleanliness drive in Peshawar, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Minister said more than seven thousand workers including youth, volunteers and social media activists are participating in the drive.

Read More: PM takes notice of rise in polio cases in KP, calls urgent meeting

He said twenty million rupees have been allocated to give reward to workers in acknowledgment of their performance.

He also appealed the people to cooperate with the workers in order to make this drive successful.

Comments

comments