KP govt to establish shelter homes in five more districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that provincial government will soon establish shelter homes in five more districts across the province.

The CM announced the decision while presiding over a meeting in Peshawar today (Monday).

CM Mahmood Khan said that shelter homes will be established in Bannu, Mardan, Kohat, South Waziristan and Khyber districts.

He said the government will also establish child protection units across the province including divisional headquarters of tribal districts for orphan children.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to inaugurate shelter home in KP next week

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan, last year had laid the foundation of the shelter home project in Punjab province’s Lahore city.

The project was aimed at housing a number of homeless people who usually spend nights on footpaths or other places in different areas of Lahore city.

Comments

comments