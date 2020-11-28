8-year-old Sahiwal girl killed with ax after sexual abuse

SAHIWAL: Marking one more in the list of bestial events that continue to haunt humanity, an eight-year-old Sahiwal girl was found dead on Saturday after the kidnap while medical reports suggest sexual abuse, ARY News reported.

According to the reports ARY News collected on the incident, the minor Rukhsana was abducted and was taken to an unknown location where her body was later found mauled, molested, and mutilated.

The medical reports found that 8-year-old Rukhsana had conceded ax-strikes on her head while multiple scars of the sharp instruments were also visible which possibly led to her abominable murder.

Her autopsy, according to the medical experts, also revealed sexual abuse suffered by the minor. However, it has yet to be reported whether the police have begun the search for suspects or have booked anyone on suspicion.

READ: Distressed mother attempts suicide after throwing 3 minors into well

In another of distressing incidents to happen today in Punjab, a woman attempted suicide after throwing her three minor daughters into a well in a Rawalpindi neighborhood, rescue officials said.

The incident took place in Rawalpindi’s Gujjar Khan area, they said. The three minors, two of them aged six months and one six years, died of drowning and their bodies were retrieved from the well, they added.

The officials said the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is stated to be in critical condition. The distressed woman killed her daughters and later attempted to end her life due to a domestic dispute, they said.

