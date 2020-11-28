Distressed mother attempts suicide after throwing 3 minors into well

RAWALPINDI: A woman attempted suicide after throwing her three minor daughters into a well in a Rawalpindi neighbourhood, rescue officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Rawalpindi’s Gujjar Khan area, they said. The three minors, two of them aged six months and one six years, died of drowning and their bodies were retrieved from the well, they added.

Also Read: Newly-wed bride commits suicide in DG Khan

The officials said the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is stated to be in critical condition. The distressed woman killed her daughters and later attempted to end her life due to a domestic dispute, they said.

In August, a woman had allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her thee minor children in Karachi. Asima gave poisonous juice to her children, Javeria, 8, Alysha, 5, and Baqir, 3, and later on, also took the juice herself at her house in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Also Read: Three of family ‘attempt suicide due to domestic conflicts’, shifted to hospital

In another similar incident in March, a mother of three children had committed suicide after killing her children in Punjab’s Pakpattan district due to poverty.

Comments

comments