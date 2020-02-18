‘Kidnapped’ man found dead near Karachi’s Northern Bypass

KARACHI: A man who was said to have been kidnapped two days back was found dead near the port city’s Northern Bypass on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, Abdul Kareem, employed at a shop in Balochistan’s Hub, was kidnapped two days ago in the Hub River road area.

A first information report (FIR) of the kidnapping of the deceased was registered with the Mochko police station on Feb 17.

He was kidnapped while he was coming to the metropolis where he was to receive payments for oil filters supplied earlier.

Also Read: Dead body recovered from Sindh minister Imtiaz Shaikh’s residence

Earlier, on Feb 3, a charred dead body of a male was found by the local police near Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

The recovered dead body belonged to a rickshaw driver who burnt himself alive after being frustrated with domestic troubles.

Brother of the deceased in a statement to the police had said that he found out about what had transpired in the afternoon.

Also Read: Dead body of child found inside plane’s landing gear

The brother also revealed that there was a persistent commotion in the household due to the loans the deceased had to pay to individuals.

Comments

comments