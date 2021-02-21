Kidnapped minor girl found dead in Okara

OKARA: A minor girl was found dead ten days after being kidnapped from outside her residence in an Okara neighbourhood, ARY News reported.

According to the police, two-year-old Zainab was abducted from outside her house on Feb 9. A first information report (FIR) of her abduction was registered at the Saddar police station.

CCTV footage showed two unidentified men riding a motorcycle abducting her. Ten days after her abduction, the minor girl’s body was found from a pond near her house.

The police have arrested two men, Hassan and Manzoor, on suspicion of their involvement in the crime as an investigation into the case is underway. Murder charges have been added to the FIR.

A post-mortem examination of her body was conducted at a hospital and samples taken from the body were sent to a Lahore forensic lab. The exact cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received, the police said.

