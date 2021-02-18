Suspect confesses to raping three-year-old girl in Dadu

DADU: A Dadu anti-terrorism court on Thursday remanded a suspect in a case pertaining to the rape of a three-year-old minor girl in police custody for six days.

The police produced the suspect named Ayaz Panhwar before the court and requested it for his physical remand for interrogation. They said the suspect has admitted to having committed the felony.

The investigation officer told the court that samples of the suspect have been taken for DNA profiling.

The minor victim, daughter of a labourer, was admitted to Dadu Civil Hospital in critical condition the other day. The suspect was arrested immediately after the incident. Doctors at the hospital confirmed rape with the child in an initial medical report.

Police said the girl was found bleeding profusely and subsequently shifted to the hospital.

