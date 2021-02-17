Special team constituted to inquire into college student’s gang-rape case

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East has formed a special team to hold a thorough investigation into the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a college student in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A special investigation team has been constituted by the DIG East Zone to ascertain facts in the abduction and gang-rape of a first-year female student from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The team members include senior superintendent police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur, Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation, SP Malir Division, DSP Investigation Bin Qasim, SIO Steel Town police station, SHO Steel Town police station and lady SI Saira Memon of Memon Goth police station.

According to police, the lady police officer will record the statement of the victim. The police officials told media that the arrested four men have denied the rape charges.

The special probe team will inform the high-level officials of the police department regarding the progress in the investigation on a daily basis.

Earlier on February 13, it was learnt that a 16-year-old girl had been recovered on Friday after she was allegedly kidnapped from Bin Qasim area of Malir two days ago and endured repeated sexual abuse from the accused who the police have detained.

Police had said that the DNA samples from the arrested prime suspects, Sami, Fawad, and Adil, have been collected to match them in the laboratory.

After the initial investigation, it emerged that the prime suspect, who had been arrested in a rape case, is a neighbour of the college student.

On Saturday, a judicial magistrate had remanded the three suspects in police custody for interrogation till February 22 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of a government schoolteacher. He said his 16-year-old daughter, a student of the first-year at a government college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, had left home on February 9 for the college but she did not return home.

When she did not come back after the college timings, her family started looking for her, he said, adding the next day, he received a phone call from a police officer who told him that they had found a young girl in an unconscious condition.

