Suspected killers of Canadian woman held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two more suspects allegedly involved in the killing a Canadian woman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city during a robbery bid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the arrests of two men were made by Iqbal Market police for their involvement in a murder case during a dacoity bid on 26 August 2019.

The incident claimed the life of Dr Ayesha, who came to Pakistan from Canada to attend a wedding ceremony in Karachi. She was the sister-in-law of SHO Shahra-e-Faisal Sarwar Commando.

The accused have been identified as Rehmat Ali Khan aka Wasooli, who was also an absconder, and Ibrahim Ali Khan aka Anwar.

One of the accused in the murder case of the Canadian woman, Faisal Khan has already been arrested.

The police claimed that the two accused were members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) London and were also involved in collecting extortion in the name of the party.

In another high-profile arrest made by the Karachi police, it claimed to have arrested the assassin of a private news channel’s reporter Wali Khan Baber on June 15.

Addressing a process conference, Karachi police chief Nasir Shah claimed to have arrested the suspect who had opened fire on Geo News reporter Wali Khan Baber on 13th of January 2011 in Liaquatabad.

He said that the suspect Zeeshan alias Shani had killed Wali Khan Baber, adding that the suspect was arrested in a joint operation by the police and a federal investigation agency.

During initial investigations, the suspect had also confessed to four other murders.

He maintained that eight people were nominated in the murder case, adding that one of them had been killed during a police encounter. Four suspects nominated in the case had been detained in 2015.

