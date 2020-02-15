Kite string slits Dolphin Force personnel’s throat in Lahore

LAHORE: A Dolphin Force personnel died after his throat was slit by a kite string in Kahina,Lahore,ARY News reported on Saturday, citing rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, the Dolphin Fore personnel named, Safdar was on his way to home after completing his duty, when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat.

Sharp strings are used to cut the strings of rivals’ kites, but they often end up slitting throats of the people.

It may be noted that there is a ban on kite flying in Punjab and several have been booked across the province over violations.

Read more: Over 4000 arrested for kite flying in Lahore: Police

Earlier on October 20, 2019, a young man died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string within the limits of Lahore’s Sanda police station.

According to police, 24-year-old Usman Khalid was on his way on a bike when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat.

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Khan had sought a report from Iqbal Town SP Muhammad Ajmal in this regard.

