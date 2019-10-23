Kite string slits man’s throat in Karachi

KARACHI: A man died after his throat was slit by a kite string near Abdullah government college, North Nazimabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, a citizen, resident of North Nazimabad was on his way on a bike when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat. He died on the spot.

The local police reached the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for an autopsy.

The IG Sindh also took notice of the incident.

Earlier on October 20, a young man died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string within the limits of Lahore’s Sanda police station.

According to police, 24-year-old Usman Khalid was on his way on a bike when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat.

Read More: Over 4000 arrested for kite flying in Lahore: Police

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Khan sought a report from Iqbal Town SP Muhammad Ajmal in this regard. He issued directives for the police force to ensure implementation of Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001 in letter and spirit to avoid such incidents in the future.

Sharp strings are used to cut the strings of rivals’ kites, but they often end up slitting throats of the people.

