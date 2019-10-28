Cases of kite string wounding people in Karachi on rise

KARACHI: The cases of glass-coated strings of kites injuring people and slitting their throats to death are increasing in Karachi.

Last night, ARY’s reporter was wounded by the string while passing from the Korangi area.

On Oct 23, a man died after his throat was slit by a kite string near Abdullah government college, North Nazimabad.

According to police, a citizen, resident of North Nazimabad was on his way on a bike when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat. He died on the spot.

The local police reached the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for an autopsy.

The Inspector-General Sindh also took notice of the incident.

Earlier on October 20, a young man died after owing to the very glass-coated string within the limits of Lahore’s Sanda police station.

According to police, 24-year-old Usman Khalid was on his way on a bike when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat.

