Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Viral video shows kittens with human resembling faces

Social media is abuzz with a footage of kittens with human faces.

The users are in awe to find such a close resemblance of humans in kittens and are eager to find how it was made possible?

The answer to this question lies only with Tatyana Rastorgueva, a 44-year-old Russian felinologist and animal lover, who has been breeding cats since 2002 and regularly shares photos of it from her Instagram account catsvill_county.

The unusual Maine Coons are the result of breeding father cat Vatican and mother cat Lucien.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Голубая Химера – это уникальная девочка которая цепляет взгляд 👀 Даже для меня она имеет невероятную харизму, мощь, размер, всё то, что я обожаю в этих прекрасных кошках. И безусловно она останется со мной, думаю я делаю правильный и верный выбор относительно неё. Но у неё есть два брата, которые всё ещё в поиске своих папмам 😉 Catsvill County Chimera Blue litter “С” from 11.10.2019 Sex: Female Color: as Status: Option for my #catsvillcounty #catsvill #мейнкункотята #catsvill_county #catsofinstagram #cats #catstagram #cats_of_instagram #cats_of_world #cats_of_day #catscatscats #cats_features #catsfollowers #mainecoon #maine #mainecooncat #mainecoonkitten #mainecoonworld #mainecoonbaby #mainecoonlife #maine_coon #mainecoonlover #mainecoonkittens #mainecoon_feature #мейнкун #мейнкункотята #мейнкуны #мейн_кун #мэйнкун #мэйнкуны

A post shared by Татьяна Расторгуева 🦋🐾🙏🏻💕🦋 (@catsvill_county) on

Tatyana said that each breeder has his own vision of the breed and selects individuals for further selection according to those traits that are important to him.

Read More: ‘Fairy’ or Mermaid?: Fish with human face spotted in lake

”I can say that while working with the breed, I focused on the type of Maine Coon that I like, that’s why I now have a recognizable ‘face’ type of kittens in my nursery.”

”This is just a long painstaking work of the breeder.I love all animals, especially cats. Maine Coons captured my heart completely.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Catsvill County Blue Wolf 🐺 Голубая Волчица уже нашла своего хозяина, ей предстоит поехать в далёкую Америку, я знаю точно, что у неё будет самая лучшая мама 🥰💝🙏 #мейнкун #malificent #mainecoon #mainecooncat #mainecoons #mainecoongram #mainecoonkitten #mainecoonlovers #mainecooncats #mainecoonhouse #mainecoon_id #mainecoonbaby #mainecoonstagram #mainecooncattery #mainecoonkitty #cats #catsvillcounty #catsvill_county #catsofinstagram #catstagram #cats_of_instagram #cats_of_world #cats_of_day #мэйнкун #мэинкуны #catsgram #самыйудивительный

A post shared by Татьяна Расторгуева 🦋🐾🙏🏻💕🦋 (@catsvill_county) on

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Passengers find ‘unsual thing’ on plane

Pakistan

Human bones found during excavation near Karachi park

Offbeat

Farmer in India paints dog to look like tiger to frighten monkeys

Pakistan

Shoes worth Rs 1 lac stolen from mosque in Lahore


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close