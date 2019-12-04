WATCH: Viral video shows kittens with human resembling faces

Social media is abuzz with a footage of kittens with human faces.

The users are in awe to find such a close resemblance of humans in kittens and are eager to find how it was made possible?

The answer to this question lies only with Tatyana Rastorgueva, a 44-year-old Russian felinologist and animal lover, who has been breeding cats since 2002 and regularly shares photos of it from her Instagram account catsvill_county.

The unusual Maine Coons are the result of breeding father cat Vatican and mother cat Lucien.

Tatyana said that each breeder has his own vision of the breed and selects individuals for further selection according to those traits that are important to him.

”I can say that while working with the breed, I focused on the type of Maine Coon that I like, that’s why I now have a recognizable ‘face’ type of kittens in my nursery.”

”This is just a long painstaking work of the breeder.I love all animals, especially cats. Maine Coons captured my heart completely.”

