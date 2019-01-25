KARACHI: The Anti-Encroachment Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday issued a warning letter to Mithadar police station to vacate check-post established at II Chundrigar Road in Saddar area, ARY News reported.

The anti-encroachment body has declared the check-post illegal and has given three-day time in a letter to the station house officer (SHO) of the police station.

The senior director KMC Anti-Encroachment Department said the police check-post fell in jurisdiction of Mithdar police station and it was constructed in violation of the Sindh Public Property Act 2010.

On direction of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, notices were served on Thursday to other traffic police checkpoints located at Ferer Hall, Zainab Market and the PIDC.

“The check-posts constructed by occupying the government land are illegal,” the notice read.

The SHOs of the said traffic police checkpoints have been asked to vacate the land voluntarily within three days, else the construction will be razed by the KMC.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said any type of construction, by occupying government lands in Karachi, is prohibited according to the Supreme Court (SC) orders.

Read More: Karachi encroachments: SC seeks ‘comprehensive plan’ from Sindh govt in two weeks

Comments

comments