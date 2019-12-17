KMC officials demolish several shops, cabins in Saddar

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s area of Saddar, ARY News reported.

Several push-carts, puncture shops, roadside installed cabins, chairs, tables and other stuff was removed by the team and seized. The encroachers were warned by the team not to re-fix their stalls and setups in the market again.

On October 04, the anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out raids in various parts of Karachi.

The raids were conducted in North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Landhi and Korangi areas of the metropolis where the officials of the anti-encroachment cell removed dozens of cabins, grills, chairs and other assets.

The cell also demolished illegal constructions on footpaths in the areas during the latest raids.

The Supreme Court on October 27 had directed Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies.

This direction came during hearing of a case related to illegal occupations at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

