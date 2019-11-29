KMC halts its anti-encroachment drive upon resistance in Lyari

KARACHI: The Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday stopped its ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Lyari’s area of Waliullah Road, Karachi, upon resistance by the people of the area, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KMC’s anti-encroachment cell initiated its drive and razed several illegal structures including shops, cabins, stalls, walls. Meanwhile, several pushcarts, stalls and other stuff was seized by the KMC officials.

Seeing their structures being razed, the angry mob hurled stones over the KMC operation team, which resulted in head injuries to an employee and several vehicles were also damaged.

Sensing the public outrage, the KMC officials stopped their ongoing drive.

In a separate action yesterday, at least nine people were arrested from two locations in the city after resisting Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led anti-encroachment drive.

The operations were carried out in Bilal Colony area in Korangi district and Tariq Road.

According to the KMC officials, the encroachers used to occupy pavements and green belt in the areas and an overnight operation was launched to remove them.

On March 19, authorities had resumed anti-encroachment operation in different parts of the metropolis after getting go-ahead by the Supreme Court (SC).

The Supreme Court (SC) had directed all the relevant authorities on February 26 to cooperate and continue the operation against encroachment in Karachi.

