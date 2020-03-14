KMC closes Karachi zoo, other amusement parks over virus scare

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Saturday announced to shut the port city’s three major spots for public recreational activities as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the metropolis, reported ARY News.

The Karachi Zoological Garden, the Landhi Zoo, and the Safari Park will remain closed until the threat posed by the infection declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its global outbreak subsides, a top KMC official said.

It is to mention here that two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

According to the health authorities, the first was reported in Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh.

With two more new coronavirus cases, the total number of cases reached 16 in Sindh and overall tally in Pakistan climbed to 30.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 143,400, with 5,402 deaths, across 135 countries and territories as of Saturday.

The National Security Committee (NSC) which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad had on Friday decided to keep all educational institutions closed across the country till April 5 to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The top civil-military brass finalised national strategy to contain further spread of COVID-19.

The federal government has constituted a high-level National Coordination Committee to carry on joint efforts to fight against coronavirus across the country.

