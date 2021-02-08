KARACHI: In a bid to restore Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah to its original shape, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is all set to launch an anti-encroachment operation today to clear illegal structures on the banks of the storm water drain.

A strategy has been devised to raze all the structures built along the Gujjar Nullah during the “grand operation.”

Also Read: CM Murad defends demolition of PTI leader’s farmhouses

The police, Rangers, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and revenue board officials will be present at the site.

Earlier, Karachi Central’s deputy commissioner wrote letters to the anti-encroachment cell, police, rangers, officials of SSGC and K-Electric in this regard. The deputy commissioner also sought heavy machinery and security for the grand operation.

Also Read: Anti-encroachment op: Over 200 illegal farmhouses being demolished in Karachi

Sources said that the original breadth of Gujjar Nala was 210 feet and it will be restored to its original design.

On Saturday, the administration had launched an anti-encroachment drive on the outskirts of Karachi and pulled down dozens of farmhouses reportedly owned by PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, who termed the action as a “personal attack” for his “outspoken and fearless” campaign against alleged corruption of the PPP.

Comments

comments