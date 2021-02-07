DADU: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah defended on Sunday the demolition of dozens of farmhouses reportedly owned by PTI leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Speaking to the media in Bhan Saeedabad, he said the action was taken on the Supreme Court’s order. Farmhouses and commercial activities can’t be allowed on the state land leased for agriculture and poultry farming purposes, he said. Besides, he added, the 30-year lease had already expired.

“If someone wants to give the anti-encroahment drive political colour, it is their wish,” CM Murad said. Unfortunately, he said, PTI leaders not only spoke ill of him but his late father.

“Removing encroachments is not political revenge,” he maintained, adding the provincial administration had to raze even age-old villages on the court directives.

The chief minister said the government will soon make RO plants across the province functional.

On Saturday, the administration launched an anti-encroachment drive on the outskirts of Karachi and pulled down dozens of farmhouses reportedly owned by Haleem Adil Shaikh, who termed the action as a “personal attack” for his “outspoken and fearless” campaign against alleged corruption of the PPP.

